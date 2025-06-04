Golfer Brycen Jones transfers to Alabama Published 8:30 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville High standout golfer has a new collegiate home.

Brycen Jones, who was named the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year while at Georgia Southern, has transferred to the University of Alabama. Jones’ transfer was reported on the Alabama Athletics website. The news release included a comment from Alabama golf coach Jay Seawell.

“We’re excited to add Brycen and welcome him to the Alabama golf program,” Seawell said in the story. “He is a proven collegiate player who has two victories in his young career. We look forward to him joining us and providing immediate help and depth to our team.”

Jones was a two-time Georgia PGA Junior Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020 and won three straight state championships during his high school career with the Bulldogs. That golfing success carried over to the collegiate level.

During his two seasons with Georgia Southern, Jones was a first-team All Sun Belt Conference selection in 2024 and a two-time collegiate winner. Jones owns three career top-five, four top-10 and 10 top-20 finishes.