Committee recommends approval for amendment to Scott Senior Center budget Published 10:29 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The Purchasing Committee met on Tuesday afternoon, where they heard from YMCA CEO Tom Everett about the need for an amendment to the Scott Senior Center budget. The amendment would allow for the salary of an additional employee. Upon hearing Everett’s presentation, the Committee agreed to amend the budget, allocating an extra $6,047.56 to the Senior Center, while continuing to provide the already allocated $20,004.

According to Everett, the YMCA took control of the Scott Senior Center in February 2022 after it shuttered due to COVID-19.

At that time, the Senior Center was operating on a three-day-a-week basis, serving between 30-40 seniors a day. As the YMCA continued to ramp up its offerings, the Center transitioned in February 2023 into a 5-day-a-week operation, serving hot meals four days a week to its clients through a grant-funded program.

“The seniors at the center enjoy the opportunity to be with other seniors,” Everett said. “From a fellowship standpoint, it does our local seniors a great service.”

Seniors are transported daily through the transportation services offered. Everett revealed nearly 90% of the clients rely on public transportation, which the YMCA pays for.

Upon arrival, seniors begin exercising and movement activities to warm up, before engaging in games and activities, including BINGO and crossword puzzles. They later partake in a devotion provided by a local pastor. Once a month, they have the opportunity to enjoy a specialized activity that is typically sponsored by a community partner.

“By all accounts, we are happy with the way things are going over there,” Everett said. “I get good feedback from the seniors and go over there about once a week.”

Leading the seniors in these daily activities and assuring all of their needs are met can be a daunting task. However, Director Pat Howard has created an environment where all can feel welcome. According to Everett, Howard is the only full-time employee staffed by the YMCA. She is assisted by employees hired through the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) based in Albany.

“She has three or four folks who help her out, but they are placed through a job placement program,” Everett explained.

One of these employees is Cecil Hill, who has played an integral role in assisting Howard when she is absent.

Despite his loyalty and dedication to the Senior Center, Hill can only be employed through SCSEP for a period of 48 months.

Howard recently received a letter informing her that Hill’s term ends on June 14, 2025, when he can no longer work for the Senior Center unless permanently hired by the agency.

Due to his relationship with the seniors and skillset, Everett asked the Commissioners to help fund Hill a permanent position, where he would work 20 hours a week.

“In most cases, if this was a janitorial or kitchen staff, we would let this person move on,” Everett said. “Cecil is a really important part of the program though. He is essentially our assistant director. He has evolved into our number two person.”

Everett went on to say Hill is not just an employee, but a bigger part of the Senior Center operations, and did not feel that the Senior Center should lose him.

Although Everett wanted to keep Hill on board, he was not aware of the stipulations made by SCSEP and did not have a salary currently budgeted for Hill, as he is paid through grant funding. Everett’s hope and request was that Commissioners could help pay for Hill’s employment through the calendar year until the YMCA begins planning its new budget.

“Mr. Hill has proven himself to be trustworthy and he’s a big part of our Senior Center operation,” Everett said.

The committee agreed the Scott Senior Center has been a great asset to the community and believed it would continue to flourish with the help of Hill. They recommended approval of the budget amendment, where it will now be brought to the County Commissioners for final approval.