Archbold welcomes back Dr. Ramdial Published 7:50 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Archbold is pleased to welcome back primary care physician Savitri Ramdial, MD, CAQ-GM, CMD, to the medical staff. Dr Ramdial treated patients at Archbold Primary Care – Camilla for five years before pursuing teaching medical students at Florida State University College of Medicine. She returns to Archbold to practice and oversee Archbold’s internal medicine residents at the Archbold Internal Medicine Residency Clinic.

Dr. Ramdial earned a medical degree from the University of the West Indies. She completed her residency in family medicine at Tallahassee Memorial and a fellowship in geriatric medicine at Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai in New York City.

“I’m excited to be back with the team at Archbold,” said Ramdial. “Being at the Internal Medicine Residency Clinic enables me to combine my love for patient care and teaching new physicians.”

Archbold’s Internal Medicine Residency Clinic allows resident physicians to gain experience in an outpatient clinical setting while providing quality care to the community. The clinic offers preventative care, chronic disease management and sick visits. To schedule an appointment, please call 229.551.8737.