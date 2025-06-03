Planning and Zoning recommends approval for Trinity Anglican Church’s columbarium construction Published 10:24 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

THOMASVILLE—The Planning and Zoning Commission met on Monday night and recommended approval for Trinity Anglican Church’s rezoning request for a conditional use in the Downtown Core to create a columbarium.

A columbarium, also known as a cinerarium, is a structure often found in cemeteries, designed to hold urns containing cremated remains.

City Planner Kenny Thompson stated that Trinity Anglican Church currently operates its church campus at 325 W. Jackson St. On the campus is a small section on the north side, where the church is proposing a memory garden and columbarium for members of the church.

Email newsletter signup

The columbarium would house approximately 50 niches, or recessed compartments that hold cremation urns. Thompson informed the Commission this use is currently in line with the blueprint comprehensive plan, noting the columbarium will not create any sort of nuisance or hazard, nor will it create a detrimental impact on its surroundings.

However, Thompson did ask the Commission to consider a stipulation in the conditional use approval.

“This location within the downtown code is designated as somewhere with a mandatory shopfront, with the caveat being any sort of civic building such as churches are exempt from this requirement,” he said. “However, should the church ever cease to exist or to change locations, the columbarium, along with the church should be removed so it would have the potential of having a new structure built at this site.”

With that stipulation in place, Thompson felt comfortable recommending the columbarium and its conditional use for approval to the Commission.

Before its approval, several Board members had questions, including Sam Fink, who was curious if there were any other columbariums in Thomasville or the surrounding area.

Thompson provided photos of columbariums at two local churches, including St. Thomas Episcopal and All Saints Episcopal, noting there are probably others, but these are the two he was aware of.

Trinity Anglican Church Vestry Member Greg Lang was also in attendance to answer any questions.

Lang told the Board he had visited three columbariums before the request for the conditional use. He visited the two Thompson had shared, along with one in Albany, in a more urban setting.

“The area we have right now is a garden,” he explained. “It’s a real peaceful area and it will stay that way.”

Lang explained the garden, if approved, would contain a 3-sided, U-shaped, brick fence containing a wall of niches, that could be moved if the church ever relocated.

“We are really excited about it and think it will be beautiful when we are through,” Lang said.

Following the presentation by Thompson and statements from Lang, Madam Chair Courtney Williams called for a motion with provisions for moving the columbarium if the church relocated. A motion was made and seconded, as the church now looks to begin construction within the coming months, if approved by the City Council.