South Georgia Ballet’s Beauty and the Beast enchants audience Published 10:42 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

THOMASVILLE — South Georgia Ballet’s spring production of Beauty and the Beast was an enchanting show to behold. On Friday and Saturday, SGB’s dancers took the stage accompanied by the familiar songs from one of Disney’s beloved stories.

“I’ve wanted to present Beauty and the Beast for a while, but I have waited until I had the right cast,” said Artistic Director Melissa June. “This ground seniors for the bill perfectly.”

The performance featured dancers from the SGB company and school, as well as guest artists Turner Conger as Beast, Dylan O’Neal as Gaston, and Matthew Lauderdale as Maurice. Senior dancers Kaliste Moore, Caroline Lewis, Maddie Hendrixson, Wren Spivey, Rose Lehman, and Gabriella Gallagher were featured in lead roles.

All of the elements of the production from the dancers, costumes, music, and set decoration enchanted the audience. The dancers shone in their perspective roles, showing off the beauty and technical skill of multiple types of dance. Each costume was beautifully designed and enhanced the movement of the performers. The sets were detailed and transitioned seamlessly, often holding surprises such as aerial ribbons and pyrotechnics.

“As the year progressed and the vision came to life piece by piece, I was moved to tears as to how amazing the show was,” June said. “I am in constant awe of the talent that our team of choreographers, teachers, staff, parent volunteers, and most importantly, dancers, bring to the table.”

The performance consisted of ten parts split by an intermission. Each section highlighted the talents of each age group, showcasing the advanced techniques of more experienced dancers and the adorable first steps of those just beginning.

“I am overjoyed and thrilled with the production and am so happy that our seniors were able to be honored and celebrated in the most perfect way,” June said.

SGB Executive Director Rachel Arnold was in awe of the talent displayed over the weekend.

“I am continuously blown away by the commitment and talent of our staff and parent volunteers who help bring our shows to life,” Arnold said. “We could not do what we do without them as well as our faithful corporate sponsors and Friends of the Ballet.”

Arnold went on to say these sponsorships and support systems have a lasting impact on all of the dancers.