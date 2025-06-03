Brookwood’s Mason Howell qualifies for U.S. Open Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

THOMASVILLE – A Brookwood golfing standout will tee it up with the best golfers in the world next week at the U.S. Open.

Mason Howell finished tied atop the leaderboard at the final U.S. Open qualifying event on Monday at Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta. He shot an 18-under-par over the 36 holes of qualifying and will advance to the U.S. Open next week at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Howell was exceptional on Monday, shooting a 63 in the first round and another 63 in the second round. He played bogey-free golf and finished with nine birdies in each round.

Email newsletter signup

“All things were firing today,” Howell said. “I feel like I’m able to, under pressure, pull off whatever shot I need to pull off; trust in all the work I’ve put in and know that I can execute every shot.”

Howell was one of five golfers to qualify at the Atlanta location. He will compete at the U.S. Open, scheduled for June 12-15.

“I’m going to try to soak in every moment that I can. It’s going to be different, but at the end of the day, it’s another tournament with a leaderboard that I’ve just got to go compete in,” Howell said.

Howell should not be fazed by the pressure-packed environment of the U.S. Open. He recently captured low medalist honors in leading the Brookwood Warriors to their fourth state championship in five years.

Howell also tied for first at a local U.S. Open qualifying tournament at Hawkstone Country Club that advanced him to the event in Atlanta this week.