Thomas County Schools earns Financial Excellence Award for 11th time Published 11:26 am Monday, June 2, 2025

THOMASVILLE — For the eleventh time and sixth consecutive year in a row, the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts has recognized the Thomas County School System for Excellence in Financial Management and Reporting. The award program was established in 2013, the first year school districts were eligible to receive this recognition.

The Department of Audits created the award program to recognize those entities that are audited annually and go beyond standard financial business practices to be considered “the best of the best.” Recipients must meet a series of rigorous criteria, including submitting high-quality financial statements and supporting documentation in a timely manner, receiving an unmodified audit opinion with no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses, and complying fully with all Transparency in Government requirements.

Thomas County School Superintendent Dr. Lisa Williams and Board Chair Ed Hopper presented the award to Deputy Superintendent for Finance Joey Holland at the May Board of Education meeting. Holland, in turn, credited the system’s finance department staff for their role in achieving this honor.

“The Financial Excellence Award is earned because of the dedication of each staff member who plays a part in the finance and accounting function of the school district,” Holland said. “The keys to receiving this award are meeting the financial reporting deadlines of the Georgia Department of Education and Department of Audits and not having audit findings. Our employees work hard to follow our accounting policies and procedures and strive for timely completion of their work. I’m proud of our staff for earning this recognition.”

The Thomas County School System oversees an annual budget of $118 million and manages a monthly payroll of $4.3 million.

Williams praised the Finance Department and the district as a whole for their continued commitment to fiscal responsibility.

“We take the management of the funds entrusted to us very seriously as we strive to be good stewards of our resources,” Williams said. “I appreciate the fine work of Mr. Joey Holland and his entire department.”