QB Puckett transfers from Cairo to Brooks County Published 1:34 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

CAIRO – The Cairo Syrupmakers will have a new signal-caller to lead the offense in 2025.

It was announced on social media this week that rising sophomore quarterback Bryce Puckett, Cairo’s expected starter in 2025, was transferring to Brooks County.

Puckett’s father, Jason Puckett, spoke about the transfer decision on social media.

Email newsletter signup

“I was a volunteer community coach for Cairo High. I am a senior pastor in Thomasville and a corporate pilot flying out of the Quitman and Valdosta, Georgia, airports. Our home just sold in Grady County that was on the market since November 2024, and we as a family needed to be closer to my daughter that is a student at VSU and for the clients I fly for in Quitman and Valdosta,” Puckett wrote. “Bryce is a rising sophomore and will do his best to make Brooks County better any way he can.”

Puckett played in nine games as a freshman with the Syrupmakers. He completed 16-of-37 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown and three interceptions.

Rising junior Triston Harvey returns at quarterback for Cairo along with a couple of freshmen.

Cairo finished 6-5 last season, while Brooks County finished 10-5 and lost to Bowdon in the Class A Division II championship game.