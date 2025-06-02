Kick off summer with First Friday on June 6 Published 10:42 am Monday, June 2, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Kick off the summer with Thomasville’s First Friday on June 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Enjoy extended shopping and dining hours, delicious food trucks, live entertainment, and a free concert, all set in charming Downtown Thomasville.

“School is out for the summer, and if you’re looking for the perfect event for the family, visit downtown on a First Friday,” said Brandy Avery, Community Engagement Manager for the City of Thomasville.

The evening kicks off with live street entertainment from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., featuring talented artists Lauren Mullinax and Saylor Dollar. Food trucks will be on-site, including crowd favorites S&G World Famous BBQ, Mi Jefas Tacos Y Cantina, and Nina’s Creamery, offering a variety of delicious bites and sweet treats.

At 8:00 p.m., head over to The Ritz Amphitheater for this month’s free First Friday concert featuring Hunter Clark, showcasing his signature blend of country, rock and blues. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show.

Don’t forget to pick up a First Friday cup from a participating business and enjoy an adult beverage while strolling through the historic streets of Downtown Thomasville.

For more information about First Friday, visit downtownthomasville.com or call 229-228-7977.