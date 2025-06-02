Davis officially introduced as Thomas Military Transition Football Head Coach Published 1:28 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Thomas University officially introduced their new head coach for the Military Transition Football team Vincent Davis at a press conference on Wednesday morning at Smith-Bonvillian Hall.

Davis comes in following his second stint at fellow conference member Webber International University where he worked as the recruiting coordinator, defensive line coach and assistant head coach. He brings in 17 years of experience at the college level with stops at NCAA Division II Tiffin University, and fellow NAIA schools Campbellsville University and Southeastern University, this stop is his first holding the helm as the head coach.

Speaking at the conference he said, “We’re going to come in and build a dynasty and leave a legacy.” Davis also spoke about wanting to get out into the community saying, “I spoke to my realtor, and she said that you do not really see TU people out in the community, so I want us to go out into the community and show them that we are here.”

Davis brings experience as a National Guard recruiter as well, “I have experience working with the military from Winthrop College,” he said. “I helped recruit players that were interested in going into the military.”

The first game of the Vincent Davis era will be on the road on August 30th against Bluefield University.