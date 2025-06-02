Crawford commissions as a second lieutenant Published 11:15 am Monday, June 2, 2025

DAHLONEGA — In a ceremony held May 13 by the University of North Georgia, about 50 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants.

Aiden Crawford of Coolidge commissioned into the Army National Guard, Infantry.

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state’s largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.