Cameras presented to Jack Hadley Black History Museum Published 8:04 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Visitors to “Lights, Camera, Action! Celebration of Preservation” Saturday saw how students in Mississippi made films about themselves and their history. Now, the hope is for Thomasville students to do the same.

Speaking to a crowd by the Imperial Hotel, Dr. Brian Graves of Florida State University announced the donation of video cameras to the Jack Hadley Black History Museum.

“We hope it’s something your community can use,” said Graves. “Hopefully we can get some students interested in making films.”

Daniel Pittman, Executive Director of the Jack Hadley Black History Museum, said, “The plan for these cameras is to continue what you saw in the film (‘An Army Rising Up’), working with local students over the summer to document history of African Americans right here in our community, to capture that history for our future generations.”

The celebration centered on a short film presented by Graves, “An Army Rising Up,” a project about high school filmmaking hopefuls from Mississippi. The film not only featured the youth and their film aspirations, but also in regards to their learning about Mississippi’s Civil Rights past with the Emmett Till case and voting rights advocacy of Fannie Lou Hamer.

Graves and others at Florida State helped make and produce the film in 2021. It has aired on PBS as well as toured America. Thomasville was perhaps the last stop on the tour, Graves said.

It was a special day, not just because of the film and donation of the cameras. Museum founder James “Jack” Hadley was celebrating his 89th birthday.

“Take good care of yourself,” was Hadley’s words of advice before he was serenaded with “Happy Birthday.” He’s also been married 68 years.

Hadley was also presented by a book by fundraising chair Eugene Wilson, “What Do You Do With An Idea?”

“I want to thank the community for allowing me to do what I’ve done over the past 40 years,” said Hadley. The museum was founded in 1979.

Plans are to relocate the Jack Hadley Black History Museum to West Jackson Street, by the Imperial Hotel.

The Imperial Hotel operated from 1949-69 in Thomasville, It was listed in the Green Book, a guide for Black travelers during segregation.

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation listed the Imperial Hotel on its “Places in Peril” in 2022. Later that year, the Jack Hadley Black History Museum held a ceremony relighting its neon sign.

Currently, the Jack Hadley Black History Museum is located on Alexander Street at the old Douglass school, itself a historic property. The museum houses more than 10,000 artifacts.

Nancy Tinker, Executive Director of Thomasville Landmarks, also spoke at the celebration.

After the presentations, Lip Smacking Ribs provided supper for attendees. The Essence Band provided entertainment throughout.