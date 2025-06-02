Cam Hill’s experience key for Bulldogs Published 1:53 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Cam Hill’s experience as Thomasville’s quarterback provides the Bulldogs another ‘coach’ on the field as he preps for his senior season and the team makes another playoff push in Class A Division I.

Hill has been the Bulldogs’ starting signal-caller during his first three seasons, guiding Thomasville to a 10-3 record last year and trip to the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs. His athleticism has been on display ever since he started as a freshman. Hill has tallied 53 passing touchdowns and 5,046 passing yards during his first three seasons, while rushing for 737 yards and eight touchdowns.

But it’s his experience that the Bulldogs hope will be the difference in 2025. It was an attribute that head coach Jonathan DeLay experimented with during the spring and the team’s spring game against Cook.

“Last year we gave him a lot more freedom, especially in the run game. We had more quarterback-designed runs. It was one of those things going into the spring, we want you to take ownership of this thing. If you see something and want to change the play, do it in the spring and see if it’s something we can do all summer,” DeLay said. “At the end of the day, we’re going to call plays from the sideline, but if you get out on the field and see a different look, and you get guys that work at it long enough as far as kids being on the field and they’re confident with each other and their ability, we’re going to give them more freedom because they are so mature.

“That’s what makes you really good as a team is when you get guys from coaches to players all on the same page and this is how we want to attack this type of look. You may practice for one thing all week and the team pops out in something else in a game. Kids are the ones on the field that have to adjust to the moment.”

Thomasville will begin summer activities on June 3. It will hold its preseason scrimmage on Aug. 8 against Dougherty.