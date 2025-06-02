Brookwood comes up short in state title game Published 1:47 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

MACON – The Brookwood Warriors’ championship hopes fell short against the Westminster Schools of Augusta Wildcats on Wednesday night.

The Warriors entered the match searching for their first championship in school history, riding a 12-game win streak. In the seventh minute, the Wildcats started the scoring early with a goal to break the 0-0 tie.

Following two more goals from Westminster, Harrison Chapura got Brookwood on the board before the half with a header to go into the half down two. The second half, however, saw the Wildcats break the game open with two goals to put the Warriors away.

Despite the loss, the season marked a successful one for Brookwood who made their second appearance in the championship game throughout the school’s history. Head Coach Jack Chambers said following the loss, “Slow start for us. We had a couple of spells, a couple of chances. You never know, one of them goes in it’s a different game. But I’m really proud of the boys, really proud of themselves, Brookwood’s proud of them.”

Chambers also hopes the result will motivate the team going into next season, so the future looks bright for the Warriors going forward.