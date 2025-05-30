Thomasville Chapter DAR installs new officers Published 10:16 am Friday, May 30, 2025

The Thomasville Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution installed new officers at its May meeting.

Chapter Regent Shelba Sellers introduced Jane Markheim, treasurer of the Thronateeska Chapter, NSDAR, who installed the new chapter officers for the 2025-2027 term using a key ceremony. After administering the oath of office, Markheim presented each officer with a key which symbolized the duties of the office for which they will serve.

The new officers for the Thomasville Chapter, NSDAR, are Regent Michelle Kimbler, Vice Regent Rep. Darlene Taylor, Chaplain Fran Puryear, Recording Secretary Deb Moree, Corresponding Secretary Deborah Hicks, Treasurer Shelba Sellers, Registrar Pamela Tucker, Historian Whitney White and Librarian Heather Gideon.

After the installation ceremony, Sellers, the outgoing regent, presented Kimbler, the incoming regent with chapter regent pin and gavel. The Thomasville Chapter also thanked Sellers for her service. Chapter member Theresa Brown presented the book, “American Treasure: The Enduring Spirit of the DAR” to Sellers.

For information about Thomasville Chapter DAR, visit chapters.georgiastatedar.org/thomasville/ or facebook.com/ThomasvilleChapterNSDAR.