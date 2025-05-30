Thinking about the Bible Published 10:09 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Drs. Harold T. Bryson and James C. Taylor (“Building Sermons to Meet People’s Needs”) said, “What you think about the Bible will not change what the Bible is. However, what you think about the Bible will determine the person you become.” They went on to claim, “The Bible has been uniquely inspired, marvelously preserved and thoroughly proven.”

Most people today are not wise enough to believe this. Most are not even wise enough to believe in God and, especially, in Jesus the Christ. Satan has seen to this. The devil delights in atheists and inspires the lies they propagate in their lectures at our universities. How sad and tragic is the terrible influence they exert on the young, malleable minds of their poor students.

Today the Bible and Christianity are considered by many to be myths and outmoded superstitions. But the Lord Jesus knew this would be the case when he asked, “Nevertheless, when the Son of Man comes, will He really find faith on the earth.” (Luke 18:8).

I would never try to predict the date of his return to earth because he made it clear that no one on earth knows. However, any Christian can predict and attest to the fact of his certain return. It may be today or after another thousand years. But it will surely come to pass.

The Bible addresses all human issues. It even defines “fool” in Psalm 14:1, where it says, “The fool has said in his heart, There is no God.”

“The Bible is a holy history of God visiting, speaking, leading, judging and helping people,” according to Bryson and Taylor. It was inspired by God and recorded by his chosen men for the benefit of all who will avail themselves of it. Sadly, most people will not,

I cannot imagine how terrifying it must be to know one is dying without a savior. This is what happened to the great Voltaire, probably the chief critic of the church in his day. He offered his doctor half of all he owned for six more months of life. He told his doctor, “I know I’m going to hell.” What a tragic end, and yet one repeated every hour of every day.

The greatest tragedy of all is that Voltaire and any other lost soul could have been saved, even during the last few minutes of life by simply calling on Christ.

Romans 10:13 promises, “For whoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” How can I be sure lost people can be saved during their last moments of life? The thief on the cross beside Jesus did just this. At first he reviled the Lord along with his friend; but just in time he realized that Jesus really was Christ. So he said to Jesus, “Lord, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” (Luke 23:42)

Why did Voltaire and the millions of lost souls not do the same? Their hearts were hardened. For too long they put off calling on Christ for salvation, so free and clear. Each day a lost heart becomes harder until it is impossible to be saved. I pray that does not happen to you, dear reader. Call on Christ and he will surely save you for heaven. “Blessed be the name of the Lord”. (Job 1:21)