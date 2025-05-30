TCCHS holds annual Military Signing Day Published 10:06 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Military commitment: Thomas County Central High School held its annual Military Signing Day to recognize seniors who have committed to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces after graduation. Pictured are military recruiters from left: Sgt. Nicholas Heim, U.S. Marine Corps; Petty Officer Allison Bilbrey, U.S. Navy; and Staff Sgt. Derrick May, U.S. Army. Students from left are: Caleb Wagner, Hayden Adler, Kemeren Harper, Micah Brinson, Trip Wilson, Christen Wagner and Jacob Lewis.