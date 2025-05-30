Literacy for Thomas County designated as Certified Literate Community Program Published 10:08 am Friday, May 30, 2025

THOMASVILLE– Literacy for Thomas County has once again been recognized as a Certified Literate Community Program by the Technical College System of Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, securing its designation for the fiscal years 2025-2029.

This renewal highlights the organization’s continued leadership in advancing literacy across Thomas County.

As a TCSG-approved CLCP, Literacy for Thomas County remains part of a statewide network committed to lifelong literacy. The designation brings access to professional development, grant opportunities, marketing resources and membership in the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, along with regular collaboration opportunities with peer organizations across Georgia.

“We’re proud to continue this important work as a recognized CLCP,” said Rainey Campbell, chair of Literacy for Thomas County. “It validates the collaborative work we’ve done with schools, libraries, and community partners to support literacy at every stage of life — from early childhood to adult learners re-entering education. And it energizes us to go even further.”

Over the past decade, Literacy for Thomas County has distributed more than 9,600 books to early learners, awarded $8,000 in GED scholarships and partnered closely with Southern Regional Technical College to support adult education. Their two-generation approach includes initiatives such as the “Books Are Magical!” program, dictionary distributions for third graders and an annual literacy fair designed to reach families in Title I schools.

This designation comes as Literacy for Thomas County continues to expand its reach through new initiatives, including a financial literacy program and enhanced outreach to workforce development partners.

For more information about Literacy for Thomas County or to get involved, visit literacyforthomascounty.org.