Georgia Ag Experience reaches all 159 Georgia counties

Published 10:47 am Friday, May 30, 2025

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) is proud to announce a significant milestone: its Georgia Ag Experience (GAE) mobile classroom has officially visited all 159 counties in the state. This accomplishment was marked by the mobile classroom’s recent visit to Stewart County, completing a four-year journey that began in 2021.

Since its launch, the Georgia Ag Experience has traveled more than 210,000 miles, reaching 51,741 students, engaging 2,542 teachers, and partnering with 1,270 volunteers to deliver agriculture education across Georgia. The mobile classroom, a 36-foot, custom-designed trailer, is an immersive, hands-on learning space focused on Georgia’s top commodities and agricultural careers. Its interactive stations and standards-based content are tailored for elementary students in third through fifth grade, making complex agricultural topics approachable and engaging.

“The Georgia Ag Experience was created to ensure that every student in the state, regardless of geography, has the opportunity to learn about the importance of agriculture to their lives and their communities,” said Lily Baucom, executive director of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture. “This milestone represents years of planning, dedication, and strong collaboration with local schools, volunteers, and Farm Bureau offices.”

The Georgia Ag Experience operates year-round, visiting public, private, and charter schools, as well as libraries, festivals, and community events across the state. Teachers or organizers who wish to request a visit for the 2025–2026 school year can do so through their county Farm Bureau office. Registration reopens in August 2025, and full details are available at www.georgiaagexperience.org.