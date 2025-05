Finger bamed to Samford spring 2025 dean’s list Published 10:03 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Joseph Finger, a Biblical studies major from Thomasville, was named to Samford University’s dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.