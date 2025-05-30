Commission turns down rezoning request for assisted living facility Published 10:23 am Friday, May 30, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The Thomas County Board of Commissioners has denied the conditional use zoning allowing for personal care homes.

Following their apprehensions over the potential precedents that could be set and local opposition to the proposal, board members elected during their May 27 meeting not to approve the rezoning application submitted by Alicia Nicholson of Cambridge Assisted Living and Residential Care requesting a conditional use zoning.

The application had proposed the provision of a conditional use zoning for Nicholson’s .7 acre property at 464 Cassidy Rd., which was currently classified under R-2, Single Family Residential. The conditional use would grant Nicholson the ability to use the property as a family personal care home to house two to six residents as a means of expanding her business’s care services.

The board received staunch opposition from the community over the rezoning in a public hearing held concerning the matter on Tuesday night, protesting the proposition and requesting the commissioners reconsider.

Board members had also expressed reservations regarding the application during their previous meeting, citing that it would open the way for neighboring properties to take advantage of the conditional use zoning as well.

Board chair Mark NeSmith in particular made note of the new subdivision, Bloomfield, that had sprung up across from the property in question, concerned that approving this application would set a precedent for several similar cases from neighbors and the subdivision.

Ultimately, commissioners decided not to approve the rezoning on a 5-3 vote.