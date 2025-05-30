City council approves noise ordinance on first reading Tuesday Published 10:24 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Thomasville City Council gave unanimous approval on first reading to its updated noise ordinance Tuesday night.

During council’s regular meeting May 27, City Attorney Timothy C. Sanders said the current ordinance was in need of this update.

The new ordinance relies on “plainly audible” as the test for whether a noise becomes a nuisance, which Sanders said is now what is commonly used across Georgia, Sanders said.

“Plainly Audible shall mean any sound produced by a source, which can be heard by any person of ordinary sensibilities using his or her unaided hearing faculties,” the ordinance states. “…Words or phrases need not be discernible and low frequency sound reverberations are included.”

The update spells out noise restrictions for vehicles traveling in the right-of-way in city, along with that from buildings in non-residential areas, and residences in single-family and multi-family zoning districts.

For vehicles traveling in the city’s jurisdiction, the ordinance states that operating one not equipped with a muffler or other sound dissipative device to effectively prevent loud or explosive noise that the sound is plainly audible at a distance of 100 feet or more would be considered a violation.

For buildings in nonresidential districts, buildings in the downtown core, general or edge, the update sets time and distance requirements for limits on sound that is plainly audible. The ordinances sets it at 500 feet or more for 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The distance drops to 200 feet or more between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

That distance, according to the update, is from the property line or boundary from which the sound emanates.

For plainly audible sounds in single family districts, the ordinance sets the distance at 300 feet or more from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The distance is 100 feet or more between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Within multi-family residential zones, there is a flat distance of 25 feet or more for plainly audible noise both day and night, seven-days a week.

The update also includes specific times and distances for privately owned outdoor places where making sound is not the principal use and those where it is.

There also is detail in each of the sections on types of noise that is plainly audible, along with descriptions of sound coming from open doors, construction, equipment and more.

If the ordinance is approved on second reading, it will set the standards for specific events that will require a noise permit from the city.

Noise permits will be valid for up to 72 hours, the ordinance states.

The permit cannot be “extended beyond this time limit or substantially modified after it is issued, according to the ordinance.

There is also an appeal process spelled out for noise permit requests that have been denied.

Enforcement of the noise ordinance will fall to the city police department.

“A violation of this chapter is a nuisance,” the document states. “The prosecution of an offense under this chapter does not limit the City’s right to abate the nuisance, including the use of injunctive relief.”

The first violation of any provision of the noise ordinance will result in a written warning, the update states.

“The second violation of any provision of this chapter within 12 months after the first violation, including for the avoidance of doubt, a second violation on the same day as the first violation, where a written warning was issued is punishable by a fine in the amount of $250,” it spells out. “The third violation of any provision of this chapter within 12 months after the first violation where a written warning was issued is punishable by a fine in the amount of $500. Subsequent violations of this chapter issued within 12 months of a written warning are punishable by a fine up to a $1000 for each violation.”

Sanders said the ordinance is “comprehensive” and clearly spells out what will be considered a nuisance.

Council had discussed the ordinance at last week’s workshop meeting and there were no comments or questions at this regular meeting.

Councilman Scott Chastain made the motion to adopt it on first reading with Councilman Royal O. Baker III seconding it. The update won unanimous approval.

Pickleball courts

Three speakers addressed city council during its public comment period on the need for additional pickleball courts in Thomasville.

Herb Williams, of 522 Skyline Dr., told council how the sport has grown dramatically in recent years.

“In 2023, there were 36 1/2 million people that played in the U.S.,” Williams said. This past year, that number had grown to 48.3 million, he explained citing numbers from the U.S. Pickleball Association.

“The largest age bracket is the 18-34 year olds,” he said. “Participation has grown on the average 233% of the last three years, which makes it the fastest growing sport here in America.”

Williams said pickleball is now the third largest recreational sport behind biking and running.

Williams said pickleball play started up in the city about six years ago when four players got together. That number has now grown to more than a thousand, with players taking part in the sport four days a week.

The courts are full every night, he noted.

“The numbers show that it is not going to decrease, is going to continue to increase,” Williams said. “I just want to let you know the trends that are going because one of the things that we feel like is that we would like to see more pickleball courts here in Thomasville.”

Greer Cox of 358 Wagon Wheel Trail, who retired 2 1/2 years ago from the YMCA, said she plays pickleball at least three times a week, including when she travels.

Cox said it has proven to be a great way to meet new friends.

“It’s more than just a physical activity that we do,” she told council. “It’s allowing citizens get to know other citizens.”

She added that there aren’t enough courts in the city for tournaments to be held here.

Cox said she believes it would be in the city’s best interest to consider using some of the Special Local Option Sales Tax dollars on a location for the additional courts or a complex in Thomasville.

She was followed by Robert Landrum of 235 Timber Ridge Dr. who said he has been a tennis player through life, but now enjoys playing pickleball too.

“I can’t name the numerous people who I’ve met through pickleball and I enjoy the camaraderie that I’ve been able to foster with them,” Landrum said.

He said pickleball also fosters discipline.

In the next few years, Landrum said he expects to start seeing pickleball at the college level as a collegiate sport.

“I really believe that it’s the opportunity for young people and even our ‘seasoned’ crowd to be able to still participate in the sport,” he said, nothing that it is one where age doesn’t matter.

Mayor Todd Mobley thanked the three for bringing this to the city council.

Street closures

Council held a public hearing Tuesday night on the proposed closure of a portion of Grant Street between South Broad Street and Park Avenue. No residents spoke at the hearing.

Council then approved the closure of the portion of Grant Street, which lies between parcels owned by the John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital.

A second reading is now required for council to formally approve the closure.

A second hearing followed on the proposed closure of an unopened portion of Blackshear Street between South Broad Street and Park Avenue.

Again, there were no speakers at the hearing.

Council then held first reading on the closure of the section of Blackshear that is also bounded on one side by Archbold Memorial Hospital, while on the east side it adjoins property owned by James Paul and Emily Childs Brinkley Jr., Robert A. and Majorie M. Taylor, Edward Vann and Kelly H. Middleton, Ryan and Josephine Lee Walthall and the estate of Lewis Clark.

The final approval on the closure will occur after council holds its second reading.

Other business

Council approved an ordinance on first reading to rezone 911, 947 and 951 South Boston St. from R-2 to C-1, LV for a medical treatment center

A resolution won unanimous approval to accept a $171,710 professional design services agreement for the Balfour Park Improvements Project phase one.