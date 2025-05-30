Bailey to compete for Miss Georgia Teen USA title Published 10:18 am Friday, May 30, 2025

A 16-year-old upcoming junior at Thomas County Central High School has her sights set on bringing home the Miss Georgia Teen USA title as she travels to Clarksville, Tennessee next month.

Brailyn Bailey, daughter of Jeff and Karen Bailey, will compete in the pageant June 26-28 at Austin Peay State University after qualifying with by winning the Miss Georgia North Teen title last summer at the Miss Georgia South Pageant.

“This pageant was a preliminary competition to the Miss Georgia Teen USA Pageant,” Bailey said in a Wednesday interview.

Email newsletter signup

These competitions are nothing new to her as Bailey has taken part in local, state and national pageants since she was three years old.

As part of the upcoming pageant, Bailey hopes to share a personal message about the importance of early detection for scoliosis through her “Ahead of the Curve” platform.

“I began my platform, Ahead of the Curve, when I was diagnosed with scoliosis,” she said. “My curve was caught by my pediatrician at a well-visit when I was 10 years old. It was then that my family and I learned that public school systems don’t begin screenings until sixth grade.”

Thanks to my early detection, Bailey said she was able to use bracing to hold her curve stable until her thoracic spinal fusion.

“I use my story to speak to elementary and middle school classrooms to educate on the importance of the early detection,” she explained.

Outside of pageants, Bailey enjoys playing volleyball year-round.

“I play volleyball for TCCHS as well as Fission Volleyball Club in Valdosta,” she said. “Year round volleyball keeps me very busy.”

She also finds time to participate in various community service activities through her school, including the Backpack Buddies program.

The Miss Georgia Teen USA competition is the official preliminary to the Miss Teen USA pageant.

Bailey said the winner of the 2025 Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant will receive a prize package valued at more than $13,000.

“She will move on to represent Georgia at the Miss Teen USA pageant,” she explained. “This package includes having their entry fee to the national pageant covered, along with transportation, accommodations, and meals. The winner’s competition wardrobe (interview, fitness and evening gown) will also be provided by sponsors.”

Bailey said the winner additional will receive gift certificates and other prizes.

“Miss Georgia Teen USA will also win an over $110,000 scholarship to attend Mississippi State University,” she said.

Bailey said she remains undecided on her plans after graduation from TCCHS, but is strongly considering becoming a physical therapist.

According to Greenwood Productions, which produces the pageant, the young woman who earns the title will move on to one of the most anticipated events of the year.

“I am so excited to represent Thomas County and hope to make you proud,” Bailey said.