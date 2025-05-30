Avoiding distractions while driving reduces crashes, fatalities Published 10:01 am Friday, May 30, 2025

ATLANTA — As the summer months approach, roads become busier with travelers heading to vacations, beaches and family gatherings.

This seasonal increase in traffic heightens the risk of crashes, often involving preventable factors.

AAA – The Auto Club Group has launched the “Crashes Hit Different When They Happen to You” campaign, urging drivers to stay vigilant and address the four leading contributors to traffic injuries and fatalities: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Every morning begins with no foresight of the heartbreak that may come; a fatal encounter on the road lies beyond one’s imagination,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Risky driving habits turn ordinary moments into tragedies, and the consequences ripple far beyond the driver who makes a reckless choice. Crashes claim the lives of innocent drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, and every choice on the road holds the power to save a life or shatter it. These are not mere misfortunes; they are tragedies that could have been averted.”

U.S. traffic fatalities

On average, every 12 minutes, someone is killed in a car crash on our nation’s roads. These traffic crashes cost the U.S. $340 billion a year, the equivalent of $230 in taxes for every household. This loss of life and income can be prevented if drivers avoid the four leading causes of traffic fatalities.

Leading fatality causes

Speeding not only decreases reaction time but also dramatically increases the severity of crashes.

In 2023, speeding contributed to 29% of traffic fatalities.

Distracted driving, whether texting or adjusting a playlist, takes eyes off the road for mere seconds but can lead to irreversible outcomes.

People who text while driving are 23 times more likely to be in a crash.

Impaired driving, often linked to summer celebrations, poses significant dangers to both drivers and pedestrians.

Despite the risk, millions of people drive impaired in the United States each year. Every day, 32 people are killed in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver. This does not account for crashes involving drivers impaired by cannabis or opioids.

Seatbelts remain a critical yet frequently ignored safeguard against injury or death.

On average, every 47 minutes, someone not wearing a seatbelt dies in a car crash. In 2022, nearly 60% of back-seat passengers killed in crashes were unbuckled.

Oftentimes, drivers engage in more than one of these behaviors.

In addition to compelling statistics, this campaign shares personal stories and highlights community partnerships to underscore the devastating impact of crashes and the importance of making informed choices. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, put the phone away, never drive impaired, and buckle up every time.

“Risky driving habits might seem like someone else’s issue—until the crash happens to you or your loved ones,” said Waiters. “This campaign isn’t just a message; it’s a lifeline. We all share the responsibility to keep our roads safe.”

Join AAA in spreading awareness and practicing safe driving habits: buckle up, slow down, watch your speed, and stay alert on the road. Together, the roads can be safer for everyone.

More information on the Crashes Hit Different campaign can be found online at sm.aaa/CrashesHitDifferent.