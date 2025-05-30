Are your ‘friends’ negatively influencing you? Published 10:00 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Are you spending time with people who offer unreliable advice, suggest questionable activities or mock ideas that are important to you?

Do you wish you had the courage to cut ties with them?

If you feel increasingly frustrated by the choices you make due to other people’s influences, please read (and seriously consider) this week’s verse: “Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers.” (Psalm 1:1 ESV)

Satan tells us that our lives would be better if we acted contrary to what God’s word says. He whispers that we should skip church, engage in sex outside of marriage, deceive the IRS – and never, ever trust Jesus as our Savior.

When we reflect on our past poor choices, what emotions arise? Can we recognize the deception from others who have misled us?

We know that whenever we obey God’s word, we almost always find ourselves in a better place. Yet, we often delay taking the necessary steps that could change the course of our lives. The longer we postpone, the more severe the consequences.

What if we think about the short- and long-term consequences of each choice we make this week, including decisions about whom we spend our time with and from whom we seek advice?

If we need to get back on track (or want to get on track for the first time), we could try meditating on Psalm 1:1 every day for the next seven days. Wouldn’t it be a relief to allow this verse to guide us in taking those important (but difficult) steps toward a better life? How might our lives transform if we experienced ever-increasing hope by committing to letting God help us make today better than yesterday?

How has your life been negatively affected by someone else’s influence? Isn’t it time to break ties with this person or crowd?

Perhaps you don’t struggle with making poor choices. If so, you might consider mentoring someone who’s struggling to make better decisions. Think about asking your pastor to connect you with those who could benefit from your help.

If you want to learn more about starting a life that even your less-wise friends might envy, read the rest of Psalm 1. It consists of just six verses – six life-changing verses.

Sheryl H. Boldt is a faith columnist and the author of the blog www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. You can reach her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.