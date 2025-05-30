ABAC students honored for spring term academic excellence Published 10:02 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students who achieved academic excellence in their coursework during the spring semester were recently recognized by being named to the president’s, dean’s or distinguished achievement lists.

Thomas County area students receiving these honors are:

Thomasville

Email newsletter signup

President’s list: Taylor Stegall

Dean’s list: Jenna Gantt, Parker Harris, Meredith Mercer

Distinguished list: Benjamin Celaya, I’keyera Hill

Meigs

Dean’s list: Hayden Griner

Pavo

Dean’s list: Delton Smith

The president’s honor lList is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. Each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.

Students who qualified for the dean’s honor list attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work.

The distinguished achievement list is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.