YMCA announces locations of summer food program Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Young Men’s Christian Association and Youth Center of Thomasville Inc. is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge.

The schedule for meal service in Thomas County runs from May 27 through July 18 at the following locations and times:

Balfour, 211 Chatham Dr., Thomasville, noon-1 p.m.

Barwick Central Park, Cedar/Gin, Barwick, noon-1 p.m.

Best for Guest Trailer Park, 14359 U.S. 319 N., Thomasville, noon-1 p.m.

Boston Community Center, 524 Johnson St., Boston, noon-1 p.m.

Butler-Mason YMCA, 1304 Remington Ave., Thomasville, 8-8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Camp Piney Woods, 233 U.S. 84 Bypass, Thomasville, 8-8:45 a.m. and noon-1 p.m.

Cherokee Apartments, corner of Reed and Cherokee, Thomasville, noon- 1 p.m.

City Park in Ochlocknee, Hwy. 188/Church Street, Ochlocknee, noon-1 p.m.

Coolidge Community Association, 2090 S. Pine St., Coolidge, noon-1 p.m.

Cross Creek School, 324 Clark Rd., Thomasville, 7:30-8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Faircloth Housing Authority, 701 N. Stevens St., Thomasville, noon-1 p.m.

Flipper Homes, 320 Law St., Thomasville, noon-1 p.m.

Frances Weston Park, 230 Felix St., Thomasville, noon-1 p.m.

Garrison-Pilcher School, 277 Hall Rd., Thomasville, 7:30-8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Hand-In-Hand, 4687 U.S. 84 Bypass, Thomasville, 7:30-8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Harper School, 110 Bartow St., Thomasville, 7:30-8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Market Station, 201 Market Street., Thomasville, noon-1 p.m.

Meigs Community Center, 2013 W. Depot St., Meigs, noon-1 p.m.

MacIntyre Park Middle School, 117 Glenwood Dr., Thomasville, 7:30-8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mt. Sinai, 1217 N. Short Broad St., Thomasville, 8-8:45 a.m. and noon-1 p.m.

North Crawford Park, N. Crawford/Jerger, Thomasville, noon-1 p.m.

Pavo Concerned Citizens Building, 125 Pear St., Pave, noon-1 p.m.

Renaissance School, 1631 E. Jackson St., Thomasville, 7:30-8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Rivers of Life, 525 E. Clay St., Thomasville, noon-1 p.m.

Scott School, 100 N. Hansell St., Thomasville, 7:30-8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thomas County Central High School, 4686 U.S. 84 Bypass, Thomasville, 7:30-8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Thomas County Middle School, 4681 U.S. 84 Bypass, Thomasville, 7:30-8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Thomasville High School, 315 S. Hansell, Thomasville, 7:30-8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thy Kingdom Come, 400 Colton Ave., Thomasville, 8-8:45 a.m. and noon-1 p.m.

Weston YMCA, 416 W. Clay St., Thomasville, 8-8:45 a.m. and noon.-1 p.m.

Wood Valley Apartments, 1325 Warner Ave., Thomasville, noon-1 p.m.

Worldwide Ministries of Christ, 1112 Lester St., Thomasville, noon-1 p.m.

Wright Street Grocery, 528 Wright St., Thomasville, noon-1 p.m.

Watkins Barber Shop, 630 Fletcher St., Thomasville, noon-1 p.m.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

For questions or additional information, contact the Thomasville YMCA at 229-226-2446.