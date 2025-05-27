Three arrested on drug-related charges during execution of searches by sheriff’s office Published 2:47 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics-Vice Division arrested three men after executing search warrants last week and finding illegal drugs, cash and drug-related items.

The narcotics-vice division arrested Demetrius Dontae Ross, Anthony Lamar White Jr. and Bobby Cleveland Jr. as part of the searches Tuesday, May 20 and Wednesday, May 21, according to a news release from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Ross was arrested after a search warrant was served May 20 at 1120 South St. in Thomasville where officers found about 2.25 ounces of Alpha-PVP (also known as “Mollie,)” several digital scales, numerous baggies, a Taurus .38 pistol with ammunition, $6,137 in U. S. Currency and a vehicle that were all seized from the residence during this search, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ross was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm curing the commission of a felony and obstruction of an officer.

That same day, the sheriff’s office said in its news release that White was arrested after the narcotics-vice division simultaneously served a search warrant at 355 Sanford Heights in Thomasville. Images of items confiscated at the scene also show controlled drugs, cash and supplies used for distribution of drugs.

The next day, Tuesday, May 21, officers simultaneously served search warrants at 329 North Madison St. at JR Tire Shop and 306 Lester St. Cleveland was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

About four ounces of crack cocaine and powder cocaine, 11 ounces of marijuana and $2,100 in U. S. Currency were seized during the execution of both of these search warrants.