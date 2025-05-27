Thomasville water treatment plant earns state platinum award Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The City of Thomasville’s water treatment plant received a platinum award from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals for operating with perfection during 2024 by meeting or exceeding compliance standards with all Safe Drinking Water Act requirements.

“We’re honored to receive this industry award and to be recognized by the GAWP,” said city Water Superintendent Stacey Thomas. “We have highly trained water distribution and water treatment staff members that work diligently every day to continuously provide a safe public water system for our community.”

The excellence of the city’s water treatment staff has been recognized since 2012 by GAWP. This is their eighth consecutive year earning the platinum award after previously receiving the gold level recognition for five consecutive years. To receive the award, water treatment staff must collect about 30 samples per month and more than 2,190 tests per year to ensure customers are consuming the cleanest and safest tap water possible.

“When one of our city departments receive recognition, it is a byproduct of the leadership and dedication of our employees in those departments,” said Eric Gossett, assistant utilities superintendent. “This award highlights our organization’s commitment to providing safe water for the residents of Thomasville.”

The GAWP stands as a leading organization dedicated to the advancement of Georgia’s water industry since its establishment in 1932. By providing leadership in education, legislative advocacy, professional development, and networking opportunities, GAWP continually strives to promote excellence, innovation, and collaboration within Georgia’s water industry.

To view a copy of the City of Thomasville Consumer Confidence Water Report, visit thomasville.org/water. Copies of the report can also be found at the City Administration Building (111 Victoria Pl.) and City Operations Building (944 Smith Ave.).