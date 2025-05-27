Cario honors graduates at Friday commencement Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Members of the Grady County community gathered at West Thomas Stadium Friday night for the graduation of the Cairo High Class of 2025. Following the processional, student council president Jacob Bennett brought the class to order.

The salutatorian for this year’s class is Jaxon Jett Cox, son of Jeff and Misty Cox. During his address to the student body, Cox thanked Jesus, his parents and teachers for helping get to this point. To his classmates, he had kind words for their achievement.

“I want to congratulate each and every one of you on what you have already accomplished, and wish you luck on whatever you hope to accomplish in the future,” he said.

He spoke fondly of his fellow baseball teammates, particularly for their support of each other when he and others were out with injuries.

“All those long practices and close games, where you’re not just playing for yourself, but you’re playing for the guy beside you, builds bonds, integrity, and a support system that very few things can,” Cox said. “Whenever I look out at this class, that is the same type of dynamic that I see. We have so many types of people, with different hobbies, different interests, and different lives, but we all came together at Cairo and embraced each other.”

Following Cox, Lyric Byrden, senior class vice president, recognized the guests in attendance and other senior class officers, while holding a moment of silence for deceased students that would have graduated this year — namely Sarah Nichole Radney and Shanteria Jakiva Williams.

Director of Student Services Michael Best recognized this year’s Honor Graduates. Following this, the CHS SyrupSingers delivered a performance of “Ad Astra”.

Shawn Christian Knight is the Class of ’25 valedictorian. He is the son of Shawn and Mary Ellen Knight.

Knight’s valedictory address focused on morals, starting with a good work ethic.

“Everyone should have a strong work ethic. I believe a strong work ethic is all that a person needs to achieve their goals,” he said. “They don’t have to be the brightest, or the richest, or the most connected individual. They just have to give it their all… The goal is to never let complacency win.”

Knight also encouraged his classmates to remain truthful and trustworthy, and to “not let your fears block out your hope for a better world, a better tomorrow, and a better you.”

Following the address, the CHS Class of 2025 was presented with their diplomas.