Bishop Hall graduates 55 Friday night

THOMASVILLE — Bishop Hall saw off the students in its 2025 graduating class Friday celebrating their achievement and the turning of a page on a new chapter of their lives.

The 55 students of the graduating class gathered in the Sherman Hall gymnasium the evening of May 23, surrounded by their family, friends and the school staff and faculty that helped them reach this moment, to celebrate the culmination of their four years of hard work and dedication to their education.

James Rehberg, Ph.D., principal of Bishop Hall and the Renaissance Center, welcomed guests and graduates alike, and recognized the staff and faculty of the charter school for helping to lead the students before them to this day.

Salutatorian Amber Collier likewise offered her gratitude to those that had supported her and her classmates, insisting that their backing had been vital in helping them through their high school education.

She shared that it was her honor to stand before her fellow graduates as their salutatorian, but reminded them that this was just as much a moment to celebrate as it was to continue to grow from.

“For all that we’ve learned and what was written in textbooks, we have learned resilience when times are hard, strength when things got overwhelming, and kindness when someone was in need,” Collier said. “High school wasn’t always easy—there were ups, downs and everything in between, but we made it together — and this day has proven that.”

After the salutatorian came Valedictorian Mercy Yates, who in recounting the influence and inspiration music has had on her life, reflected on the lyrics of a song she was fond of, “Architect.”

Referencing the lines of the chorus that spoke of whether one would surrender to the course of fate or shape their own destiny, she challenged each and every one of her fellow graduates to become architects themselves and decide where their paths in life will lead.

“Graduating is a really big deal,” Yates said. “But I want everybody to know that the steps that we’ve taken are the first steps to all of us becoming architects.”

Rehberg then presented the graduating class before the staff and faculty of Bishop Hall, their loved ones, and the Thomas County Schools Superintendent Lisa Williams, Ph.D., who in turn accepted, certified and congratulated the class of 2025.

As the students received their diplomas, Chad Ward, Bishop Hall 2025 teacher of the year, shared information about each graduate, including their accomplishments, goals and a parting quote. Thomas County Schools superintendent Lisa Williams also turned the tassel of each graduate, personally overseeing their step into the next phase of their lives.

Once the fully graduated class of 2025 stood before him, Rehberg invited them to join him in reciting the school’s motto as a reminder to continue to make good choices moving forward.

While he encouraged the graduates to celebrate their achievements over the weekend, he insisted that this was but the beginning of their journey, and hoped they would continue to keep up their hard work and dedication wherever those journeys would take them moving ahead.