THS graduates Class of 2025 Published 7:19 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville High School held its Commencement Ceremony for the THS Class of 2025 on Friday, May 23, 2025, at Veterans Memorial Stadium, where more than 200 students walked in as seniors and left as alumni.

The ceremony began with a welcome from THS Principal Bryson Daniels. Senior Class President Emory Cochran then welcomed the audience to the Commencement Ceremony, thanking them for their attendance, and introducing her fellow class officers.

Following Cochran’s welcome and introduction, the National Anthem was played as the JROTC Color Guard presented the colors.

SGA Treasurer Desmond Diggs then took to the podium.

“High school graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement,” he said. “It is a time of celebration and reflection of the many years of hard work and sacrifice. It is a milestone for which we want to commend all students and their families for their efforts to make tonight’s graduation ceremony a reality.”

Diggs then turned his attention to his fellow classmates, telling them that graduation honored both them and their parents, saying he hoped the education they received at each level during their years in the Thomasville City School System had helped them develop the knowledge, interest, ideals, and habits that would propel them to greater accomplishments.

“After tonight’s fanfare, I hope we will look back on our time at Thomasville High School and remember the values of respect, perseverance, and integrity that we have acquired,” he said.

Upon the conclusion of Diggs’ address, Daniels introduced Salutatorian Lexander Lummer, who he said exemplified everything great about the youth of today.

Lummer began by thanking his parents for the sacrifices they had made to ensure he got a proper education.

“I believe education is one of the most powerful tools one can have,” Lummer said. “It has pulled people out of poverty, sparked social change, and enabled scientific discovery.”

Lummer went on to say that education during the Enlightenment led to the establishment of this country, while education allowed the Allies to defeat the Allies and Fascist powers. It is for these reasons, that Lummer shared he opposed any censorship and cutting of funds directed to the Department of Education.

“Any party or person who has attempted to limit education has consistently been on the wrong side of history,” he said pointing out the Soviets, who attempted to re-write history.

Lummer acknowledeged that there will be many who decide not to attend a post-secondary school, but reminded that education can still take place in the workforce and miliatry, which is why is imperative to support education and the continuance of learning.

“I hope that everyone here, including parents and teachers continues to further their own education and fosters education for others,” he said. “Each one of you will find fulfillment, aided by the education you received here and the future.”

Lummer concluded by telling his classmates to “Go be great” in whatever they do, as the crowd applauded.

Valedictorian Rose Lehman then took the podium, sharing her memories from the first day of sixth grade.

“On the first day of sixth grade, I decided I would be a completely new person,” she recalled. “I was going to fix my hair, wear nice clothes, and most importantly never raise my hand in class.”

Lehman explained throughout elementary school she was constantly told to put her hand down. This phrase made her feel as if she asked too many questions, and talked too much, she said.

However, her thirst for knowledge pushed through shortly into her sixth-grade year.

“I have a vivid memory of raising my hand to answer my question in Dr. Sims’ Earth Science class,” Lehman said.

While she thought this would be the end of her new, cool girl image, Lehman realized learning, asking questions is cool.

Lehman shared a quote from Albert Einstein, reiterating that curiosity has a reason for existing.

“Learning doesn’t stop at graduation,” she said. “I hope you are life-long learners, who actively pursue knowledge throughout your life.”

Lehman went on to challenge her classmates to ask more questions, in class, at work, in relationships, and especially when things are uncomfortable or unfamiliar.

“Let curiosity lead you,” she said. “The moment we stop asking questions is the moment we stop growing.”

She also reminded her classmates to stay true to themselves, never confining themselves to someone else’s image of perfect or cool.

“Show up as you are, not the edited version of yourself to please others, but the version that reflects your truth and your dreams,” she said.

Lehman concluded by sharing that the ones who make the biggest difference in the world are not those who bend to every opinion, but those who walk through a crowd with enduring sweetness and a quiet strength.

She was met with applause as she told her classmates she could not wait to see the people who they would become and the questions they would ask over the next decade.

Daniels then began presenting the diplomas to the Class of 2025, before presenting them to the Board of Education for acceptance.

The graduates celebrated by turning their tassels and throwing their caps in the air.