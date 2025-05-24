Thomasville Chapter DAR presents awards for DAR Good Citizen, JROTC and the Lois Elam Scholarship Published 12:35 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has announced the winners of the DAR Good Citizen awards, JROTC awards and the Lois Elam Scholarship awards.

The DAR Good Citizen Award recognizes students who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. The 2025 DAR Good Citizen Award recipients are Ella Briscoe, a Senior at Thomas County Central High School; Kirstyn Brown, a Senior at Cairo High School; Benson Willis, a Senior at Thomasville High School and Sophia Lee, a Senior at Brookwood School. Each student received the award certificate, DAR Good Citizen pin and monetary award at their school’s honors day ceremony. The awards were presented by Thomasville Chapter DAR Regent Shelba Sellers, Vice Regent Michelle Kimbler, chapter member Rep. Darlene Taylor and prospective member and teacher Kendra Reeves.

The DAR has a proud history of supporting military cadets, active-duty military and veterans throughout its 130-year history. The DAR Bronze JROTC cadet medal is awarded to a ROTC student who has demonstrated loyalty and patriotism and earned a record of military and scholastic achievement during their participation in their ROTC program. The cadet is selected based on qualities including dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of JROTC training. The DAR JROTC award was presented to Thomasville High School Air Force JROTC Cadet Lily Sherrard by prospective member Kendra Reeves. Associate Chapter member Jinanne Parrish presented the DAR JROTC award to Cadet Emily Baillargeon at the Thomas County Central High School Army JROTC awards ceremony. Chapter member Theresa Brown presented the DAR JROTC award to Cadet Petty Officer 1st Class Kalyn James at the Cairo High School Navy JROTC awards ceremony. Each recipient received the DAR Bronze JROTC medal, award certificate and monetary gift.

The Thomasville Chapter DAR Lois Elam Scholarship was created to assist local graduating high school seniors. The goal of the scholarship is to help young people continue their education in areas that encourage DAR goals of historic preservation, education and patriotism. Each scholarship recipient receives $1,000 towards their college costs.

Thomasville Chapter DAR Scholarship Committee Chair, Dr. MaryFriend Carter presented the 2025 Lois Elam Scholarship Award to Alejandro Antoine Adams, a Senior at Cairo High School at the CHS awards ceremony. Adams plans to attend Mercer University majoring in Neuroscience. The second recipient of the $1,000 Lois Elam Scholarship Award for 2025 is Waverly Waldrep, a Senior at Brookwood School. She plans to attend the University of North Georgia majoring in Special Education. Thomasville Chapter members Mary Tomlinson and Martha Hancock serve on the DAR Scholarship Committee with Dr. Carter to review applications for this award.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. More than one million women have joined the DAR since it was founded. To learn more about today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org. For information about Thomasville Chapter DAR, visit chapters.georgiastatedar.org/thomasville/ or facebook.com/ThomasvilleChapterNSDAR.