TCC Commencement honors Class of 2025 Published 4:45 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

1 of 2

THOMASVILLE — Saturday morning the Thomas County Central Class of 2025 graduated at the Jacket’s Nest, surrounded by friends, family, and teachers who supported them.

The ceremony began with a processional led by Superintendent Dr. Lisa Williams, followed by Principal Jamie Thompson and other Board of Education members. Once all of the graduates were seated, the TCCHS Army JROTC presented the colors, before turning it over to honor graduate Jaqueline Pacheco-Garcia.

“Today we gather not just to mark the end of a chapter, but to celebrate the journey, the growth, and the unshakeable spirit that brought us to this moment,” she said. “Each of us has walked a path filled with challenges, memories, and milestones and now we stand at the threshold of the future.”

Email newsletter signup

Pacheco-Garcia invited her classmates to reflect on the celebration while looking forward with courage and hope.

“Take a deep breath and smile, because this is only the beginning,” she reminded, opening the ceremony.

Following a round of applause, fellow honor graduate Dev Patel, welcomed the crowd to the graduation ceremony, thanking every person who had played a role in their lives, helping to get where they are today.

Patel then passed the microphone to Class President Bridgett Cook, who introduced the Thomas County Board of Education, along with administrators at TCCHS.

Cook concluded the introductions by welcoming Salutatorian Dylan Thompson to the stage to share the importance of making “moments matter.”

“Every moment matters, and our lives are built on moments, rather mundane or memorable,” he said.

Thompson explained when writing his speech, he wanted to reflect on some of the most important moments he has shared while attending Thomas County Schools.

“The first big moment I recall was my first day way back at the middle school in 2020,” he said. “I remember the excitement, but also the fears I had heading into that first day of school, and I’m sure you too can remember similar feelings that shape and solidify moments and memories.”

During his time in high school, Thompson said he enjoyed countless memories crafting new friendships and exploring new interests.

“Many of these memories bring back laughter and smiles, while some of them bring back stress and difficulties,” he said. “Even though some of these emotions are harder than others, they are special moments.”

Thompson recollected on the special moments the Class of 2025 have shared, including the Friday night lights, football games, late night with friends, and school trips.

“Every day, week, month has culminated to this day,” he said. “Think about this moment, because we deserve it.”

Following a rousing round of applause, Valedictorian Cadence Curnalia took the podium, expanding upon some of life’s more difficult moments, or the “hurdles” along the way.

Curnalia began her speech with a quote from her grandpa, “Education is not always about what you learn, but it’s about learning to jump over all the hurdles along the way.”

His life advice tied in perfectly, as Curnalia explained while she does run track, she is no hurdler.

“Something I’ve noticed about hurdles in a race is that they are all consistent,” she said. “They are all the same height and set equal distance apart.”

However, in the outside world, no hurdles are the same.

“One moment you’re coasting and have mapped out your whole path, and the next an obstacle comes and alters whatever expectations or plans you might’ve had,” she explained. “But, you can’t let that hinder your progression.”

Curnalia shared that the hurdles in life shouldn’t stop one’s progression, even if it means falling.

“Sometimes instead of attempting to clear our hurdles, we can get complacent and comfortable where we are now,” she said. “We don’t push our boundaries or jump the hurdle, usually because we are afraid.”

Curnalia encouraged her classmates to not be afraid or stop jumping because if they do, they will never reach their full potential.

Although she realizes no hurdle looks the same, she reminded everyone that they are stronger than they know and have already jumped numerous hurdles to make it to graduation.

“We are not at the finish line just yet, we are only just beginning the journey ahead, but just remember wherever life takes you there’s never flat terrain ahead,” she said before joking that they are “Olympic hurdlers now anyway.”

Curnalia concluded by wishing her classmates well wherever life’s journey may take them.

Upon the conclusion of her speech, Thompson presented the Class of 2025 as candidates for diplomas. Williams accepted the Class of 2025, awarding them with diplomas before students turned their tassels and celebrated by throwing their caps in the air.