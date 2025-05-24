SRTC receives $10,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation Published 12:48 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

THOMASVILLE — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) a $10,000 grant to support adult literacy. The funds are a part of a record-setting, one-day donation in the Foundation’s history of more than $13.2 million to support adult, family, and summer literacy programs in the 48 states in which Dollar General operates.

“This generous grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation isn’t just funding exams-it’s removing the final barrier standing between 200 students and their high school equivalency credential. For our community, that means 200 more paths opened to higher education, better employment, and brighter futures. We’re grateful to transform financial obstacles into stepping stones toward success,” said Southern Regional Technical College’s Dean of Adult Education, Andy Semones.

The Adult Education Program at Southern Regional Technical College was designed to meet the needs of individuals who require assistance with basic academic skills. Flexible programs with non-traditional classroom hours include instruction in basic skills, GED and HiSET preparation and testing, and English language acquisition. The services are free and available at various locations in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties.

“For over 30 years, the Foundation has been investing in literacy and basic education programs in our hometown communities,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “Today’s grant announcement is a celebration of our unwavering commitment to student and teacher success. We are grateful to all the grant recipients for their commitment to advancing education and helping students thrive.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, DGLF awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.

