Flowers Foods announces retirement and celebrates 50-year legacy OF C. Martin Wood, III, Board Director and former CFO Published 11:47 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) recently announced that C. Martin Wood, III, has retired from his position on the company’s board of directors after 50 years of service to Flowers Foods and Flowers Industries, Inc., the company’s predecessor entity. Wood leaves behind an undeniable and lasting legacy at Flowers, where he also spent 30 years as an employee, including 22 years as chief financial officer (CFO). During his tenure, Wood was named one of the world’s top 50 CFOs by Global Finance magazine.

“On behalf of the board of directors and the entire Flowers team, I wish to express my deep appreciation to Marty for his many years of service,” said Ryals McMullian, chairman and chief executive officer. “His extensive experience and financial acumen have contributed significantly to Flowers’ continued growth and success. In his time with the company, Flowers has hit numerous milestones – growing from $18 million in sales to more than $5 billion, listing on the New York Stock Exchange, and acquiring dozens of companies, just to name a few. His wisdom and leadership have been an invaluable resource, and we wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Wood began his career at Flowers in 1970 as director of new product development. He became director of marketing services the following year and director of finance two years later. In 1975, he was elected to the company’s board of directors and later appointed vice president of finance. In 1978 he assumed the position of senior vice president and chief financial officer, a position he held until he retired from the company in 2000. As a member of the company’s board of directors, Wood sat on the audit and finance committees, including serving more than 20 years as finance committee chair.

In addition, throughout his career, Wood has played an active role in Thomasville and the surrounding communities. He currently serves as senior active trustee on the board of Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville; he has previously served as chairman of the board, chairman of the finance committee, and treasurer. He also served as chairman of the board of the Employees Credit League of Flowers Industries, Inc., in Thomasville, and chairman of the business advisory board of Valdosta State College in Valdosta, Ga.

Wood holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from University of Virginia’s Colgate Darden School of Business Administration.