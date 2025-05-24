Esther-Marie Lawrence announced as new Executive Director for Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce Published 11:33 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Imagine Thomasville recently announced that Esther-Marie Lawrence has been named the new Executive Director of the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce. Lawrence, who most recently served as Director of Development for the Chamber, was selected from within the organization for her passion, leadership, and deep commitment to the community.

Hailing from Central Georgia, Lawrence considers South Georgia home. A graduate of Valdosta State University with a BFA in Speech Communication and Public Relations, she brings a wealth of professional experience in banking, real estate, public speaking, fundraising, and marketing. Known for her strategic mindset and relationship-building skills, Lawrence is uniquely positioned to lead the Chamber into its next chapter of growth and impact.

“Please join me in congratulating Esther-Marie on this well-deserved opportunity,” said Jackie Santoro, Board Chair of the Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce. “I am confident that she will bring fresh energy and innovative ideas while continuing to build on the strong foundation and remarkable legacy that Andrea has cultivated over the past eight years.”

Lawrence is known for her enthusiasm for thoughtful planning and community engagement. When not at work, she enjoys reading classic literature, volunteering, traveling, and plotting the next addition to her dog pack.

“It’s an exciting time to be stepping into this role,” said Lawrence. “The Chamber has a vibrant history of serving the business community in Thomas County. I look forward to ushering in the next chapter of growth and value for our members.”

“It has been an honor to serve alongside Esther-Marie and watch her leadership and creativity flourish,” said Andrea Collins, outgoing Executive Director. “I am confident she will continue to strengthen the Chamber’s mission and elevate our efforts to serve the Thomasville-Thomas County community.”

Lawrence and her husband, Matthew, an attorney, have two young adult children—one studying forensic linguistics at the University of Georgia and the other pursuing a future in architecture.

Lawrence officially assumes the Executive Director role effective immediately as Collins closes out her tenure on June 12th.