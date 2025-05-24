Chapura’s brace lifts Warriors to 3A State Championship Game Published 1:38 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

THOMASVILLE – The Brookwood Warriors found themselves down at the half but rallied to a 2-1 decision over the St. Andrews Lions in the 3A Georgia State Playoffs on Friday afternoon at the TU Soccer Complex.

The game began as a back and forth affair as each team was trying to not to give the other an advantage early. About half way through the first half, a corner gave the Lions their best opportunity to score and they capitalized as James Aragon got one by the goalkeeper to make it a 1-0 game going into the half as the Warriors could not find the back of the net.

The second half was a different story as Brookwood forward Harrison Chapura slipped by two defenders and the goalkeeper to score the equalizer in the 50th minute to keep the hopes alive for the Warriors. Then in the 60th minute Chapura answered the call again knocking in what would be the game winning goal to send the Warriors to the GIAA 3A State Championship Game. The win is the 12th in a row for Brookwood as now they look forward to facing the No.1 seed Westminster Schools of Augusta at Stratford Academy in Macon, Georgia on Wednesday, May 28th at 5:00 p.m.