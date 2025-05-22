Imagine Thomasville celebrates grand opening of Unlimited & Beyond Catering with ribbon cutting ceremony Published 12:09 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Imagine Thomasville was proud to welcome Unlimited & Beyond Catering (UBC) to the Thomasville business community with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 14th.

Owned and operated by local entrepreneur Jennifer Dyson, Unlimited & Beyond Catering is more than a catering company—it’s a comprehensive event service offering planning, coordination, decorating, and unforgettable culinary experiences for every type of occasion.

“I was inspired to start this journey after having my first son and creating a Winnie the Pooh-themed baby shower for myself,” said Dyson. “Being in the kitchen is second nature—I’ve been cooking my entire life. Now, I get to combine my passion for flavor, creativity, and community into a business that brings joy to others.”

UBC is known for its standout offerings including their popular wings, macaroni and cheese, pasta salad, cheeseball, and signature lemonade. But what truly sets them apart is their commitment to creating visually stunning presentations, tailored experiences, and unmatched customer service—from romantic dinners for two to full-scale weddings and reunions.

Dyson emphasizes the “Unlimited” in the company’s name. “We’re not an in-the-box catering company. Whether it’s a picnic, a girl’s night, or a corporate event, we bring custom, beautiful experiences to every table.”

Giving back is a cornerstone of UBC’s mission. One of the company’s most meaningful contributions is an annual brunch for hardworking mothers who deserve a moment of rest and recognition. While Dyson prefers to give quietly, her impact on the community speaks volumes.

Looking ahead, Dyson hopes to secure a dedicated indoor-outdoor venue to enhance the full-service event experience and expand her reach with more opportunities for destination catering.

“We want every guest to leave speechless—feeling like they’ve never experienced service quite like ours,” she added.

Unlimited & Beyond Catering can be reached at ubcatering2@gmail.com, online at ubcatering.weebly.com or by phone at 229-236-1507. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok under UBC or Unlimited and Beyond Catering.

Please join UBC celebrate the official launch of this exciting new venture that’s bringing flavor, heart, and creativity to events across South Georgia.