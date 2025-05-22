High school couple shares spotlight as Val, Sal Published 4:43 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Cadence Curnalia and Dylan Thompson both excel on the track, but even more so in the classroom, having recently been named the Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively for Thomas County Central’s Class of 2025.

Curnalia said she was unaware of her ranking and never expected to be named Valedictorian. However, Thompson had long known his ranking for the number two slot in the class.

“I thought I was going to get Sal and it was one of those things where I wanted it, but I never tried to take extracurricular classes to boost my GPA,” he said.

Email newsletter signup

Thompson continued to work hard in his assigned classes, ensuring all his efforts propelled him toward his ultimate goal of attending Georgia Tech to major in Aerospace Engineering, while Curnalia focused on her admittance to the University of Georgia, where she hopes to study Wildlife Biology.

After finding out they had been accepted into their dream schools and would be representing their class at graduation, Curnalia and Thompson went to work on writing their speeches.

Curnalia will be putting her time on the track team to good use, with her speech aptly titled, “Hurdles.”

“I plan to talk about overcoming obstacles in your life and how to continue doing that after high school,” she explained.

While Curnalia will focus on the journey ahead, Thompson will revisit the memories the Class of 2025 has shared over the past four years.

“I just want to appreciate how far we’ve come from four years ago,” he said.

Thompson and Curnalia both shared some of their favorite memories have involved sporting activites. Thompson recalled the State Championship, which he was able to attend.

“It was cool to see the whole community in that stadium and get that win,” he said.

Being in the band, Thompson has made numerous memories throughout the years, crafting friendships that will last a lifetime.

“I’ve been a bunch of cool places and made lifelong friends,” he said.

Curnalia agreed noting her time on the track and cross country team has provided her with close-knit friendships and helped build a team atmosphere.

Thompson and Curnalia hope that the classes that follow will enjoy the various opportunities in front of them, whether that be through a team, the band, or a new offering by the school.

“A lot of those students have the potential to do really great things, but I hope they have fun with it too,” Thompson said.

He and Curnalia reminded the the upcoming students that their teachers are always there for them, specifically noting the help Erin White and Dr. Farran Burnette have provided them with.

“Ms. White has always been supportive of me and we’ve had a very close relationship,” Curnalia said. “I met her freshman year, but I’ve always come to her for everything. I never went to a guidance counselor, I’ve always just gone to Ms. White.”

Thompson, who has also appreciated the help of White, noted it’s not a bad idea to have friends who help push you in the right direction, either.

“Julius Edwards has been awesome,” Thompson said. “It’s always great to pick his brain and he will give me good feedback.”

Thompson explained he and Edwards became friends his freshman year and has remained one of his best friends.

“We’ve had great conversations and love learning new things together; he’s been a really great push for me,” Thompson concluded.

Curnalia and Thompson look forward to the opportunity to share more memories and personal anecdotes during Saturday’s graduation ceremony, thanking everyone who has helped them achieve their goals.