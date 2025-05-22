Envision Credit Union unveils five updated teacher lounges in makeover contest Published 11:23 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

TALLAHASSEE — Envision Credit Union (Envision) is proud to announce the completion of its Teacher Lounge Makeover Contest. This initiative launched earlier this year in advance of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5–9) and invited schools throughout Envision’s member service areas in North Florida and South Georgia to apply. Five winning schools were selected to receive a staff lounge makeover and now the updated rooms have officially been revealed and are ready to be enjoyed by educators and staff in each of the winning schools.

A selection committee from Envision reviewed dozens of heartfelt submissions before choosing one winning school from each of its five service areas in Leon, Gadsden, Thomas, Decatur, and Jackson counties. The winning schools who received staff lounge makeovers were Chattahoochee Elementary School in Chattahoochee, Fla., Cottondale Elementary School in Cottondale, Fla., John G. Riley Elementary School in Tallahassee, Fla., Jones Wheat Primary School in Bainbridge, Ga., and Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Ga.

“This lounge makeover is just a small way for us to say thank you for the big impact teachers and school staff make every single day,” said Kelli Walter, Vice President of Community Development at Envision Credit Union. “We hope each of these recipients feel celebrated, appreciated, and at home in their new spaces.”

A wish list of desired upgrades guided each makeover, ensuring the result met the unique needs and preferences of each school. These upgrades included thoughtful additions such as new seating, fresh décor, upgraded appliances, organization solutions, and calming elements to help teachers recharge during their day.

An essential element in bringing these lounge transformations to life was the involvement of the Florida A&M University (FAMU) School of Architecture & Engineering Technology. Students and faculty from the school collaborated closely with Envision to develop design plans tailored to each winning school’s space. Their contributions ensured that each room not only looked refreshed but was also functionally optimized for relaxation, efficient use of space, and staff well-being.

“We were thrilled to partner with Envision for this project and allow our students to apply their skills to real-world projects that have a meaningful impact,” said Andrew Chin, Dean of the FAMU School of Architecture & Engineering Technology. “It was an incredible opportunity to give back to the community while enhancing learning through service.”

Envision Credit Union, founded by educators and deeply rooted in education, remains committed to finding new ways to give back to teachers and school staff. The Lounge Makeover Contest is just one of many initiatives the credit union leads to recognize and uplift those who help shape the future of local communities.

For photos and videos of the completed lounge makeovers, or to learn more about Envision Credit Union’s education-based programs, visit www.envisioncu.com.