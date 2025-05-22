Cairo soccer duo sign with Thomas University Published 10:57 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

CAIRO – A pair of Cairo Syrupmakers soccer players will remain teammates at the collegiate level.

Elias Vasquez and Evan McGhin signed letters-of-intent earlier this month to play soccer at nearby Thomas University in Thomasville.

It’s a huge accomplishment for the players and was a special occasion for Cairo head coach Gui Henrique.

“For me, it’s always going to have a special place, Thomas University. That’s what brought me to America,” Henrique said. “To see the growth of our program and more and more players are going to attend college and playing, it’s always going to be a good thing. Definitely, Thomas University is a special place for me.”

The two Syrupmakers played pivotal roles in this year’s team that finished 13-4 and 8-2 in Area 1-3A. Cairo lost in the first round of the state playoffs.

“Evan is a centerback, a very well put together player. He has great knowledge of the game, great understanding of the bigger picture when it comes to the sport. It’s a little bit of him getting his voice out, because when he gets his voice out, he’ll just go to a different level of player,” Henrique said.

“Elias is a center mid. He’s been top notch for the three years that I’ve coached here. While he was playing for me, I had no complaints. He was definitely a good addition for the team; a leader that he became for my team here. Hopefully, we’ll see that same growth continue to happen there.”