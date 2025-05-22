Archbold welcomes back Neurosurgeon Russell Published 12:33 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Archbold is pleased to welcome back neurosurgeon Brian Russell, MD, FAANS. Russell treated patients at Archbold Neurosurgery beginning in 2016, and he returns to practice with Archbold Neurology/Neurosurgery.

Russell earned a medical degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and completed a residency at the University of Kansas. He has more than three decades of experience and is board certified in Neurosurgery.

Throughout his career, Russell has held positions such as Chairman of Neurosurgery at St. Johns’ Hospital and Memorial Medical Center and Director of Neurosurgery for HCA Florida Capital Hospital. He most recently practiced with Southeast Brain and Spine Associates at Piedmont Columbus. He is a member of the American College of Surgeons, Congress of Neurosurgery, and American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Email newsletter signup

Russell will be seeing patients at Archbold Neurology/Neurosurgery in Thomasville.