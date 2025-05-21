Teachers of the Year recognized at BOE meeting Published 9:46 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1 of 2

THOMASVILLE — Thomasville City Schools Board of Education recognized all of its Teachers of the Year during the board meeting on Tuesday night, before announcing Scott Elementary’s Vanessa Lynn Singley as District Teacher of the Year. This is the second consecutive year Scott Elementary’s Teacher of the Year has gone on to represent the district.

Singley was recognized by the Board of Education, community sponsors, and Human Resources Director Nate Espy.

“The incredibly important work of educating our future generations cannot be overstated,” Espy said, thanking all the teachers. “We thank those educators who have chosen to make teaching their mission in life.”

Espy went on to say that the Teacher of the Year selection reminds everyone of the value of teachers in the community.

“Our teachers, besides our students, are the lifeblood of the district, always giving, but never truly being able to measure the true impact they are having on future generations,” Espy said.

Having consistently poured into the students, Espy was proud to be able to celebrate and recognize the accomplishments of all the teachers present.

With so many teachers going above and beyond the call of duty, Espy said the selection committee found themselves in a tough spot to choose just one Teacher of the Year.

Each teacher had to submit a 20-minute video of themselves teaching and a personal narrative of their education philosophy, and to participate in a one-on-one interview.

“Each is so highly deserving of being named Teacher of the Year,” Espy said.

However, it was Singley’s heart for teaching that put her above the rest.

“Mrs. Singley exemplifies the heart of teaching,” said Scott Elementary Principal Dr. Selena Dawson. “She has discovered her gift and selflessly shares it every day. She tirelessly advocates for her students, ensuring both they and their families feel valued and empowered.”

Dawson went on to say her passion for education is contagious, inspiring students to reach for their dreams.

“We are proud to have her as our Scott Elementary Teacher of the Year,” Dawson concluded.

Singley was overwhelmed, thanking her family and co-workers, who have tirelessly supported her dreams over the years.

“Education is everything to me,” Singley said. “I have worked really hard to get into this field and owe my entire career to my family.”

Singley went on to say that if it were not for her husband and his parents, she would not have had the opportunity to become a teacher.

“They have supported me, pushed me, and encouraged me every step of the way,” she said.

Singley also thanked her colleagues and administrators for their faith, confidence, and support throughout her teaching journey, before addressing her children.

“One of the things I’ve always struggled with in my 19 years as a teacher is finding the balance between home and work,” she told the crowd. “Unfortunately, they (my children) have had to sacrifice what they wanted me to do so I could do something for my other kids at work. Thank you guys for everything.”

Singley was met with warm hugs before being presented with several gifts from community partners.

Scott Jernigan of Jostens announced he will be creating a custom 10-carat Teacher of the Year ring for Singley.

If that wasn’t enough, Lauren Radford and her team at Big Oak Benefits Group presented a $1,000 monetary prize to Singley, with each school’s Teacher of the Year also receiving a prize.

Singley also received a one-year family membership to the YMCA on behalf of YMCA CEO Tom Everett, while all Teachers of the Year received a six-month family membership.

Kellie Merck of Envision Credit Union presented Singley with her final gift of the night. However, Singley is also set to receive a check from Thomasville National Bank, which will be presented during class time.

Espy provided one last round of applause, sharing his congratulations for Singley, saying he knows she will wear the title well.