TCS Transportation Team awarded Published 11:15 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

THOMASVILLE- Thomasville City Schools Transportation Director Stonewall Jackson presented several awards during Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, including Bus Driver of the Year, Bus Monitor of the Year, and Most Improved Driver.

Jackson began by thanking the team.

“I thank this team from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “They really have been the wheels on the road.”

One of the many integral members of the transportation team is Michael Copeland, who was named Bus Driver of the Year.

Following his award, Hazel Johnson was recognized as Bus Monitor of the Year.

The Most Improved Driver of the Year was awarded to Nanishka Davis.

“This award is really special to me,” Jackson said. “When she first started with me, God knows she couldn’t back up.”

Jackson explained he liked for all the buses to be lined up and Davis struggled, but she persevered and now backs her bus in with the best of them.

Finally, Jackson presented the Employee of the Year for the Transportation Department. The award was a shock to the recipient, who had helped gather everything for the night’s presentation.

“This is given to someone who really is the backbone of the Transportation Department,” Jackson said.

Jackson explained earlier in the year he was involved in an accident, requiring him to stay home for two months. However, Gregory Jones stepped up to the plate, ensuring every kid got where they needed to be. For his dedication, he was named Employee of the Year.

Jones began working with the Transportation Department as part of an internship, but quickly realized he had a role there.

During Jones’ time, Jackson was informed that 14 buses were needed for the 2024-25 school year.

“I looked at Gregory, and we were rolling only 7 buses at the time, but I’m proud to say we are now rolling 14 buses and two minibuses now,” Jackson said. “This young man (Gregory) is who worked all the routes and made it happen.”

Jones was met with a standing ovation from his fellow Transportation Department colleagues, who all acknowledged his efforts during a time of transition.

Jackson thanked all of his employees again for a job well done before concluding his presentation.