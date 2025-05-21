Incident Reports & Arrests 05-21
Published 10:30 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Domestic dispute reported on. Ga. Hwy. 33
- Lost handicap placard reported
- Shoplifting reported on the 60th block of Duren Dr.
- Shots fired reported on the 1200 block of Daniels Rd.
- Threats reported on the 1500 block of N. Pinetree Blvd.
- Dispute reported on the 200 block of S. Williams St.
- Harassment reported on the 3000 block of Ellen St.
- Assault reported on the 4000 block of Ellen St.
- Setting fires behind the train tracks reported on Holly Springs Dr.
- Domestic reported on the 3000 block of Ellen St.
- Welfare check reported on the 200 block of Old Cassidy Rd.
- Property damage reported on GA-3
- Assault reported on Skyline Dr.
- Interference with child custody reported on the 2000 block of W. Marshall St.
- Trespass reported on Sally Rd.
- Theft of an air compressor reported on the 200 block of Rabkin Ln.
- Vehicle accident reported on the 800 block of Oak Hill Rd.
- Stolen property reported on the 100 block of Timber Ridge Dr.
- Domestic dispute reported on the 1800 block of Pummy Rd.
- Physical altercation reported on the 500 block of Cassidy Rd.
- Dispute reported on Rosa Ln.
- Property damage reported on the 4000 block of Davis Rd.
- Shoplifting reported on U.S. Hwy. 84 E
Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Joseph Buggs, 30, Possession of schedule I controlled substance (no bond reported)
- Jeremiah Johnson, 37, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported), terroristic threats (no bond reported), public intoxication (no bond reported)
- Carl Carter, 60, Maintaining a disorderly house (no bond reported)
- Donna Carter, 60, Maintaining a disorderly house (no bond reported)
- Tyson Johnson, Driving with a suspended license (no bond reported)
- Chad Anderson, 47, Driving on a suspended license (no bond reported)
- Austin Meades, 26, Criminal trespass damage to property (no bond reported)
- Miah Tiburcio, 21, Battery (no bond reported)
- Laura Johnson, 55, Simple battery (no bond reported), criminal trespass (no bond reported), public intoxication (no bond reported)
- Gehaurii Purdue, 19, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Anais Mack, 23, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported)
Cairo Police Department Incident Reports
- Simple battery, disorderly conduct reported
- Criminal trespass reported on the 40th block of 38th Blvd. NE
- Disorderly conduct reported on the 200 block of 7th Ave. NE
- Theft of lost or mislaid property reported on the 200 block of 17th St. SW
- Theft of lost or mislaid property reported on the 8th block of Alton Hall Rd.
- Theft by shoplifting reported on the 300 block of 8th Ave. NE
- Criminal trespass reported on the 100 block of 11th St. SW
- Theft by taking reported on the 1400 block of Parallel Dr. NW
- DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane reported
- Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, battery reported
- Theft by deception reported on the 600 block of 3rd St. NE
- Affray reported on the 800 block of 4th St. SE
- Disorderly conduct reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Hwy. 84 E.
- Wanted person reported on the 300 block of 6th Ave.
- Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass reported on the 100 block of 6th St. SW
- Terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime reported on the 400 block of 11th Ave. NE
- Simple battery reported on the 300 block of 1st Ave. SW
- Burglary reported on the 900 block of 7th St. NW
- Simple battery reported on the 400 block of 11th Ave. NE
- Criminal trespass reported on the 500 block of 1st Ave. NE
- Theft by taking reported on the 500 block of 1st Ave. NE
- Criminal trespass reported on the 300 block of 8th Ave. NE
- DUI, open container, impeding traffic reported on 28th St. NE
Cairo Police Department Arrests
- Teresa Vicks, 42, Simple battery (no bond reported), disorderly conduct (no bond reported)
- Julius Holland, 32, Criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- William Gordon, 61, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported)
- Noah Garland, 39, Theft by shoplifting (no bond reported)
- Sterling Armstrong, 29, DUI (no bond reported), driving while license suspended or revoked (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported)
- Demetrius James, Battery family violence (no bond reported), obstructing a police officer (no bond reported)
- Miah Tiburcio, 21, Disorderly conduct (no bond reported), criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- Ashley Hines, 27, Terroristic threats and acts x4 (no bond reported), cruelty to children (no bond reported), possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime (no bond reported)
- Julius Holland, 32, Criminal trespass (no bond reported)
- Keith Lee, 46, DUI (no bond reported), possession of alcohol open container (no bond reported), impeding traffic (no bond reported)
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Incident Reports
- Driving while license suspended, following too closely reported on Meridian Rd.
- Aggravated assault reported on the 500 block of Old Egg Rd.
- Driving while unlicensed, tag lights required reported on Hwy. 319 N.
- Difficulty breathing reported on the 300 block of Sunset Ln.
- Neighbor problems reported on the 100 block of Allison Dr.
- Criminal trespass reported on Joyner Rd.
- DUI, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane reported on Hwy. 111 S
- Theft by taking motor vehicle reported on Hadley Ferry Rd.
- Driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane reported on Meridian Rd.
- Driving while license suspended, tag lights required reported on Hwy. 111 N
- DUI, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane reported on Hwy. 112 N.
Grady County Sheriff’s Office Arrests
- Ja’Ron Beasley, 29, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), following too closely (no bond reported)
- Victoria Harrington, 26, Driving while unlicensed (no bond reported), tag lights required (no bond reported)
- Michael Calloway, 29, DUI (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported)
- James Adger, 44, Failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Thomas Wiliams, 60, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), tag lights required (no bond reported)
- Vincent West, 56, DUI (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported), driver to exercise due care (no bond reported)
- Hilario Diaz, 37, Driving while unlicensed (no bond reported)
- Juan Giron, 26, Tag lights required (no bond reported)
- Andres Gomez-Collazo, 31, Speeding in excess of maximum limits (no bond reported), driving while license suspended (no bond reported)
- Jesus Lopez, 26, Failure to maintain lane (no bond reported), driving while unlicensed (no bond reported)
- Jovita Jones, 39, Aggravated assault (no bond reported), cruelty to children x4 (no bond reported)
- Samuel Lopez, 35, Driving while unlicensed (no bond reported), seat belt violation (no bond reported)
- Steven Parks, 38, False statements or writings (no bond reported), interference with custody (no bond reported), giving false name, address, birthdate to law enforcement officers (no bond reported)
- Giovanni Rios, 24, Driving while license suspended (no bond reported), no insurance (no bond reported)
- Weslin Tojin-Perez, 25, Driving while unlicensed (no bond reported), failure to maintain lane (no bond reported)
- Joshua Tuggle, 35, Theft by shoplifting (no bond reported)