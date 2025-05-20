THS caps successful spring with win over Cook Published 9:16 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Bulldogs flexed their football muscle in their spring game win over Cook Friday night.

The victory capped a successful two-week spring schedule where the Bulldogs got better, identified some key replacements but still enter the summer with room for improvement, says head coach Jonathan DeLay.

“I thought we had a really good spring. I think we found some answers to some questions we were looking for with the spring game the other night,” said DeLay, whose varsity squad won 20-12 on Friday, while the junior varsity won the fourth quarter 13-7. “We came out on top with a win, and that’s always good. There’s a lot of things we need to work on, which for me, is what I want coming out of the spring.

“I want to make sure we’re doing some things well and find out those spots where we need to focus this summer and get some stuff cleaned up before we go into the fall. But I was really pleased with how we played all spring, culminating with the game the other night.”

One of the biggest question marks facing the Bulldogs as they entered spring was in the trenches on defense. Thomasville lost all of its main contributors at defensive line.

“We lost six seniors on the defensive line over four spots. I’ll be honest, I thought defensively, especially up front the other night, we played really well for playing four brand new kids in those roles for the first time. We played a bunch of different kids in those four spots. They really got after it Friday night,” DeLay said.

Thomasville’s defense surrendered one big play to the Hornets due to a missed tackle.

The scrimmage also allowed some new players to see playing time at wide receiver. Rising senior Nigel Pittman did not play following an injury he sustained at the end of last season. He practiced all spring but was held out of the spring game. But DeLay liked what he saw from the other receivers.

“The other guys really stepped up and had a really good spring; Michael Watts, Jabarri Robinson, Kaden Thomas, Demario Sawyer. Those four guys at receiver really did a good job for us,” DeLay said.

Thomasville will begin summer activities on June 3.