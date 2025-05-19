Yellow Jackets grab victory over Creekside in spring game Published 1:23 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE – Thomas County Central found victory over 4A powerhouse Creekside in their annual spring game.

“Overall, a really good spring. We dressed 129 kids,” said Central head coach Justin Rogers. “That’s the most I’ve ever dressed on a single night. We tried to play as many as we could, obviously couldn’t get everybody in, but did the best we could on that.”

The Yellow Jackets welcomed in a Creekside team that “knows how to win.” Creekside played for a state title in 2023 and made the final four in 2024.

“I believe in the spring game. The kids work hard, and they want to compete. I believe in competition and competing,” Rogers said. “So, when you talk about competition you might as well compete against someone who’s going to challenge you. It doesn’t do you any good to play somebody that’s not going to answer some questions.”

Central started off hot, with the number one offense and defense standing strong. The defense was nearly impenetrable. They allowed just one explosive play in the first half and made two stops inside the ten-yard line.

The offense got cooking early, as Jaylen Johnson found both Rodney Dunbar and JB Watkins in the endzone on a bomb of a pass twice to shoot up to a 28-7 lead. Deuce Lawrence was also active in the run and passing game, including a drive that saw him make three catches and put the moves on a few defenders for extra yardage.

The twos had some struggles with the offense having multiple turnovers and several mistakes that put the number two defense in a tough position.

The twos had a good touchdown drive to end the game and show “what they could have been,” after Jordan McNeil scored.

Central won the spring game 35-28 with the one’s outscoring the Seminoles 28-7.

“Just really proud of how we started,” Rogers said. ‘We came out and played how we expected. The kids have had an unbelievable offseason.”

Central will start summer activities in early June.