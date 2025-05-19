TU celebrates 70th Commencement Ceremony Published 9:36 am Monday, May 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Thomas University celebrated the academic achievements of nearly 425 students during its 70th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at the Forbes Campus. Degrees were conferred upon graduates in their caps and gowns marking a milestone in their educational success at TU.

Each year, the faculty in each division selects its top graduating students to be recognized for their outstanding academic achievements. This year’s honorees for the Outstanding Student Awards were:

Shayna Welch (Literature and Media) Undergraduate Award for the Division of Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies

Mary Reed (Elementary Education) Undergraduate Award for the Division of Education.

Tia Hurley (Educational Leadership) Graduate Award for the Division of Education.

Daniel Salinas (Medical Laboratory Science) Undergraduate Award for the Division of Health & Sciences.

Geraldine (Geri) Hall (MSN MBA) Graduate Award for the Division of Health & Sciences.

Herman Algesson (Psychology) Undergraduate Award for for the Division of Social and Behavioral Sciences

Donnie Palmer, Jr. (Business Administration) Undergraduate Award for the Division of Business

Dagmar Kruik (MBA) Graduate Award for the Division of Business.

The University also awards the President’s Award to an outstanding graduate and is the highest honor given to a TU student. The 2025 President’s Award was given to Kiana Acol (undergraduate).

Faculty members were also honored with awards.

Richard Curtis, Associate Professor of Art, was named Thomas University’s 2025 Professor of the Year.

Robin DePaola, Assistant Professor of English and Director of Learning Support, received the 2024 Vulcan Teaching Excellence Award.