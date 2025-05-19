Thomasville High School Seniors get career-ready through inaugural “Get2Work” Initiative Published 10:45 am Monday, May 19, 2025

THOMASVILLE — A group of seniors from Thomasville High School—Kendrick Lowe, Ahmad Thomas, Aaron Ivey, Lucas Butler, and Eli Mateo—recently completed the district’s first Get2Work Initiative, a hands-on workforce readiness program designed to help students transition directly into high-demand careers after graduation.

The week-long initiative included forklift certification, soft skills, personal finance training, mock interviews with real employers, industry tours with local businesses, and a special visit to the Advanced Manufacturing Facility at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC), where students explored the cutting-edge technology driving modern manufacturing.

This immersive experience gave students critical insight into professional expectations, hands- on skills, and pathways to employment—all while introducing them to employers currently hiring in the region.

“Our goal is to ensure every student leaves Thomasville High School with a plan and a path,” said Ashley Palmer, Coordinator of STEM, CTAE, and Career Development. “The Get2Work Initiative bridges the gap between school and the workforce by providing relevant, hands-on learning that translates directly to employment opportunities.”

This initiative was made possible through strong community collaboration.

Thomasville City Schools extended a special thanks to Rena Hagstrom – Centek Industries; Dr. Naomi Stifter, Dr. Shawn Stifter, Jackie Santoro – Checkmate Industries; Justin Holland, Haley Blalock, Ethan Mimbs – Cleaver Brooks; Mandy Schnittker – First Commerce Credit Union; Marleigh Foy, Chelsea Lindsey, Suzannah Heald, Esther-Marie Lawrence – New Hire Solutions; Katie Chastain – Thomasville Community Development Corporation; Ralph Griffin and the team at SRTC – for hosting the Advanced Manufacturing tour; and Keyondria Harris, SRTC – for her leadership and coordination throughout the week.

The Get2Work Initiative is part of the district’s broader Bulldog +1 strategy, which focuses on preparing every graduate for success—no matter their path.

Thomasville City Schools looks forward to growing this program in future years and continuing to build meaningful, workforce-based opportunities for students.

For more information, contact, Ashley Palmer Coordinator of STEM, CTAE, and Career Development at palmera@tcitys.org.